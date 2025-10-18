Celebrate Diwali And Make Your Own Paneer With Just 2 Ingredients

In India and across the South Asian diaspora, Diwali is celebrated with festive lights, vibrantly colored rangoli arrangements, and lots and lots of sweets. And while paneer typically appears in savory preparations, the cheese can be used in several desserts that are just as celebratory as the Festival of Lights, from paneer kheer (think rice pudding with cheese instead of rice) to fudgy, thumbprint cookie-shaped sandesh.

Just in time for Diwali, Chowhound Lead Recipe Editor Ryan McPhee shares his foolproof recipe for homemade paneer, ready to be used in all dishes, sweet or savory. McPhee, who is half-Indian, has fond childhood memories of scarfing down any and all dishes containing paneer, ideally prepared by his Gujarati grandmother. "I wouldn't say I was a picky eater," he says, "but I was far more likely to eat spinach, peas, and other greens if they were studded with cubes of paneer."

You can find paneer in South Asian grocery stores or supermarkets with a well-stocked cheese section, but nothing beats the freshness of homemade paneer, made with just two ingredients (plus water and salt). After the initial steps, the length of the pressing stage will determine the firmness of the final product, similar to tofu. So regardless of how you intend to use your paneer, this recipe has got you covered.