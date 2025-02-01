For Better Vegan Scrambled Eggs, Use This 2-Spice Combo
Want to create vegan scrambled "eggs" from tofu that could fool even the most dedicated breakfast enthusiast? The secret lies in two iconic spices predominant in Indian cuisine: turmeric and black salt, known as kala namak in Hindi. With its many applications in cooking, turmeric is a cherished spice in the culinary world. Its vibrant yellow hue lends a signature golden-yellow color to dishes, making your tofu scramble visually indistinguishable from conventional eggs. What makes a good scramble also lies in the taste, which is where black salt works its magic.
Kala namak, a kiln-fired rock salt from South Asia, contains natural sulfur compounds that create a remarkably egg-like smell and flavor. Be cautious when cooking with black salt, though, as a little goes a very long way. Just a teeny pinch transforms bland tofu into an egg replacement, so you won't need to constantly replenish a small amount, like The Spice Lab's 4-ounce jar of black salt, often. A tip for making the most flavorful tofu scramble is to gently toast the turmeric in oil, allowing the spices to bloom and infuse its aromatic earthy, slightly bitter flavors through the dish. The scramble will also develop a deeper visually pleasing color. Gradually add the black salt, half a teaspoon at a time per block of tofu, and adjust to taste to avoid an overly sulfuric plate of tofu scramble.
Choosing the best tofu for your tofu scramble
When crafting the perfect tofu scramble, the type of tofu you choose makes all the difference. There are many varieties of tofu ranging from extra silken to extra firm, with firm and sometimes extra-firm varieties being standard choices for tofu scramble. However, some culinary experts recommend combining silken tofu into the mix for a softer texture that more closely mimics typical scrambled eggs. The firm tofu provides structure and substance, while the soft tofu adds that coveted creamy, custardy mouthfeel that makes scrambled eggs so satisfying.
As you sauté the crumbled firm tofu, gently fold the soft tofu into the mix at a ratio of approximately 1 part soft tofu for every 2 parts firm tofu. This can be adjusted to suit your preferred texture. You can even blend the soft or silken tofu into a smooth consistency before carefully adding it to the pan so the mixture is thoroughly and well combined. Give your golden scramble a boost of umami and vitamin B12 with nutritional yeast and serve an elevated, savory breakfast scramble that's packed with plant protein.