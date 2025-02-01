Want to create vegan scrambled "eggs" from tofu that could fool even the most dedicated breakfast enthusiast? The secret lies in two iconic spices predominant in Indian cuisine: turmeric and black salt, known as kala namak in Hindi. With its many applications in cooking, turmeric is a cherished spice in the culinary world. Its vibrant yellow hue lends a signature golden-yellow color to dishes, making your tofu scramble visually indistinguishable from conventional eggs. What makes a good scramble also lies in the taste, which is where black salt works its magic.

Kala namak, a kiln-fired rock salt from South Asia, contains natural sulfur compounds that create a remarkably egg-like smell and flavor. Be cautious when cooking with black salt, though, as a little goes a very long way. Just a teeny pinch transforms bland tofu into an egg replacement, so you won't need to constantly replenish a small amount, like The Spice Lab's 4-ounce jar of black salt, often. A tip for making the most flavorful tofu scramble is to gently toast the turmeric in oil, allowing the spices to bloom and infuse its aromatic earthy, slightly bitter flavors through the dish. The scramble will also develop a deeper visually pleasing color. Gradually add the black salt, half a teaspoon at a time per block of tofu, and adjust to taste to avoid an overly sulfuric plate of tofu scramble.