Our Pumpkin Spice Syrup Recipe Brings Fall Flavors Into Your Kitchen

As soon as summer starts to wind down, pumpkin season takes over and shows up in every way possible. From hot cozy drinks to baked goods, pumpkin finds its way into everything, and we're not mad about it. Fall is here, and we're all in. This pumpkin spice syrup is perfect for bringing fall flavors into your kitchen in a variety of different ways. With just a few core ingredients and a handful of spices, you can create a knock-off version of the fancy syrups you might have thought were too hard to make. The brown sugar adds deep caramelized notes to the base of the syrup, and paired with pumpkin puree and warm spices, the mixture transforms into a silky smooth syrup that's just perfect on your next batch of waffles or your homemade latte.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I find that most store-bought syrups have artificial ingredients and can taste overly sweet. This recipe uses clean ingredients, most of which you may already have in your pantry. I'm using a vanilla bean for a deeper vanilla flavor, and once you have vanilla beans on hand, you just might think of them as a new staple in your kitchen."