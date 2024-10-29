An Expert's Advice On Cooking With Paneer

Cheese might not be the first thing non-Indian cooks think about when considering traditional Indian cuisine. In fact, there is at least one cheese that's pretty common: Paneer. The soft white curd cheese is somewhat similar to feta, cottage cheese, or Mexican queso blanco, and is popular across the Indian subcontinent. It's commonly cubed and cooked for curries and sauces. You might be most familiar with it in palak paneer, a curry of finely chopped spinach, onions, and cubes of paneer cheese. The mild and slightly chewy cheese is often cooked, rather than eaten on its own.

If you're just getting into Indian cooking (or want to incorporate paneer into other dishes), there are some tricks to getting just the right consistency when cooking it. Chowhound chatted with Varun Inamdar, owner and chef of three restaurants: 27 Degrees West in Singapore, Anokhi Bar and Grill in Shanghai, and New Light Sopore in Kashmir. He gave us some expert tips for cooking paneer at home and advice on incorporating the cheese into a number of popular dishes and cooking styles. Combine Inamdar's advice with one or more of the must-have Indian cookbooks out there, and you'll be an old hand at cooking with paneer in no time.