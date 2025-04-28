The Easy Way To Get The Most Juice Possible Out Of Lemons
If you've ever gone to squeeze a lemon but got less of a generous pour and more of a droplet, then you know how frustrating this moment is. You did everything you could, you knew how to choose the absolute best lemons for juicing at the store, and you even whipped out your special lemon squeezer. But it isn't your fault; these beautiful yellow fruits are delicious but they can definitely be a little stingy when it comes to sharing the love.
What you need to know is that there are a few mistakes you're making when cooking or baking with lemons, and when it comes to getting a good squeeze, temperature plays a key role. You see, cold lemons are much more likely to hold onto their juice than warm ones.
Getting more juice out of a lemon will not only save you money (who doesn't want to get more bang for their buck?) but it's just more practical (who has time to run to the store for more lemons in the middle of cooking?). It's always a nice thing to use resources efficiently, making sure nothing that could have contributed to delicious flavor ends up in the compost heap. And the best part about this hack is you don't need any fancy equipment or other ingredients; everything you need to make the most out of your lemons is already sitting in your kitchen.
Let the warmth work its magic
Any professional chef worth his salt knows never to squeeze a lemon straight from the fridge. Room temperature lemons are going to give you way more juice than cold ones, so keep them in a fruit bowl and not the vegetable crisper. But if you do like to keep lemons in the fridge, take them out at least 30 minutes before you have to use them. If you're in a rush, you could place them in a bowl of warm water for ten minutes to try and speed up the process, or if you're in an even bigger rush, zap them in the microwave for 15 seconds.
Another simple but effective tip for lemons is to give them a firm roll on the counter before you go to cut them. Furthermore, instead of cutting your lemon through the middle, cut it lengthwise. These are just some of the tips and tricks to squeeze every last drop of lemon juice out there. They are incredibly simple adjustments to make, but they will transform your cooking experience. Go forth and enjoy all the bright, tangy flavor that lemons have to offer, with no wrestling matches required.