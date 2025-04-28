The Easy Way To Get The Most Juice Possible Out Of Lemons

If you've ever gone to squeeze a lemon but got less of a generous pour and more of a droplet, then you know how frustrating this moment is. You did everything you could, you knew how to choose the absolute best lemons for juicing at the store, and you even whipped out your special lemon squeezer. But it isn't your fault; these beautiful yellow fruits are delicious but they can definitely be a little stingy when it comes to sharing the love.

What you need to know is that there are a few mistakes you're making when cooking or baking with lemons, and when it comes to getting a good squeeze, temperature plays a key role. You see, cold lemons are much more likely to hold onto their juice than warm ones.

Getting more juice out of a lemon will not only save you money (who doesn't want to get more bang for their buck?) but it's just more practical (who has time to run to the store for more lemons in the middle of cooking?). It's always a nice thing to use resources efficiently, making sure nothing that could have contributed to delicious flavor ends up in the compost heap. And the best part about this hack is you don't need any fancy equipment or other ingredients; everything you need to make the most out of your lemons is already sitting in your kitchen.