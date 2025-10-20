10 Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavors That Deserve A Comeback
For nearly 90 years, Mountain Dew has been tickling our taste buds and helping us get up and go with a jolt of caffeine. What started as a drink mixer in Tennessee has quickly evolved into one of the best-selling soda brands in America. If you know anything about Mountain Dew, you are probably familiar with the nearly neon-green original flavor and passingly familiar with the Code Red flavor variant. However, it may surprise you to know that within the last century, Pepsico has released at least 200 different flavors of Dew. Whether it was a tweak to the sugar or caffeine content, or a complete overhaul to the flavors present in the soda, Mountain Dew has proven to be a versatile and popular beverage.
Everyone's got different tastes and preferences when it comes to food and drink. Pepsico has adapted the Mountain Dew recipe over the years to accommodate shifting trends and to reach a broader audience. However, if a flavor isn't selling well or doesn't get the engagement that the corporation is looking for, it will be discontinued. There are quite a few flavors that ended up on the cutting room floor, and so many simply do not deserve to have been retired. These flavors were sometimes very popular, limited-time releases, or were sold to such a niche market that they never stood a chance. Whether the flavor is an absolute blast or a sleeper hit, these Dew varieties deserve to make a comeback.
1. Game Fuel Mango Heat
Mountain Dew and video games have a long and storied history, made official by the first Game Fuel cross promotion in 2007, even making an appearance as an in-game item in 2010's Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker. Game Fuel Mango Heat was first released in 2016 as part of a promotion with Titanfall 2 after being tested in a 'DEW After Dark' campaign in 2014. The spicy mango flavor added a nice twist to the Mountain Dew lineup, and despite being discontinued in 2017, it still has fans. In fact, even though it was only available briefly, it made a big splash while it was on the market.
Whether promoted under the Game Fuel brand or as a rerelease of the original, the market is ripe for a spicy mango flavor. The extra hit of heat adds a unique kick to an otherwise familiar fruit flavor sensation. In a market saturated with copycat flavors and trendy releases, the spiciness would let Mango Heat really stand out.
2. Major Melon
Major Melon has a fascinating history within the Mountain Dew universe of flavors. While watermelon is a common enough choice for flavoring waters, sodas, and candies, this variant of Mountain Dew was once the second most widely available alternate flavor of Dew in the world. Available since 2021, Major Melon quickly became a fan favorite staple across the globe. While it is still available as a permanent flavor internationally, it was discontinued in the United States starting in January 2025. Being exclusive to international fans of Dew is what makes this flavor unique among discontinued flavors.
Watermelon is a really 'in' flavor at the moment — it's a versatile ingredient that can make everything from delicious candies to watermelon lemonade. The combination of watermelon and Mountain Dew seems like such a no-brainer. It is a refreshing take on the classic soda. With people mourning the loss of such a popular flavor, Pepsico should take notice and bring back this delicious pink drink.
3. Pitch Black
As we approach Halloween, it is the perfect time to talk about Mountain Dew's first Halloween flavor. Pitch Black has long been a fan favorite of the franchise, boasting a grape and citrus flavor, and marketed with intense black labeling and a 'spooky' take on the Dew logo. This flavor was so popular that it created a sequel, a zero-sugar variant, and an energy drink. While most varieties seem to receive a zero-sugar alternative, Pitch Black really stood out as a popular flavor to tinker with.
People absolutely adore Pitch Black Mountain Dew. It has been commercially available on and off in various forms since 2004, and was a subject in the 'Back by Popular DEWmand' promotional campaign that revived three flavors for a limited time in 2011. With it being discontinued once again in mid-2025, people are already clamoring for Pitch Black's return to market. With Pitch Black's history, there's a strong possibility the flavor will make a comeback within the next 3 years or so, but Pepsico should really consider just making the grape citrus blend a permanent fixture of the Mountain Dew brand.
4. Thrashed Apple
Apple is such a quintessential fall flavor. Whether it's fresh-pressed juice or a hot steaming mug of apple cider, it's hard to avoid the flavor profile once the leaves start to turn. As such, it would be the perfect time of year to bring back Mountain Dew Thrashed Apple. This drink had a strong green apple flavor that really took Dew to the next level, and set it apart from other offerings that claimed a similar flavor profile.
First introduced in 2021 as a Kroger exclusive flavor, Thrashed Apple quickly became a fan favorite. Since its discontinuation in 2024, people have been asking for its return. Several testimonials lament that Kroger and Pepsico replaced Thrashed Apple with a different exclusive flavor called Purple Thunder. Thrashed Apple was so popular that when Kroger announced it was clearing out its backstock of the flavor in late 2022, people flocked to the stores to buy up all they could carry, prompting the chain to put the flavor back in rotation for another year. With such a fanaticism for it, the market is ripe for the return of this tart, green apple take on Mountain Dew.
5. Game Fuel Courageous Sherbet
When you picture something that is sherbet flavored, what dances across your taste buds? Generally something citrus-y and possibly a little tropical in nature. Those are the flavors that most brands put forth in their sherbet flavoring — something to evoke that sweet summer sensation. Mountain Dew is plenty citrus-y as it is, so it didn't have far to go when it created the Game Fuel Courageous Sherbet flavor. Adding a little tropical touch and a few vitamins to match the Game Fuel family of drinks made this flavor really pop off the page.
Introduced and discontinued in the same year, Courageous Sherbet was an exclusively online flavor released under the Game Fuel brand. It was created in a branded partnership with esports star and content creator CouRageJD and was available only through the Game Fuel online store. It is not surprising that the flavor was discontinued, as its exclusive online release with limited advertising most likely led to poor sales. Despite positive fan reaction to the rainbow sherbet flavor, Courageous Sherbet was quietly retired in the fall of 2021. It's high time that this delicious summer-inspired treat makes a return, preferably with a broader reach than its prior online exclusivity.
6. White Out
A citrus-flavored Mountain Dew may seem redundant; however, White Out, a yuzu-lemongrass-inspired flavor, was released thanks to a DEWmocracy poll in 2010. Yuzu is a Japanese citrus used in everything from condiments to martini garnishes. It has a mild citrus flavor and a refreshing aftertaste, making it the perfect complement to Mountain Dew's harsher lemon-lime base.
After being available for 13 years in one way, shape, or form, White Out was officially discontinued in 2023. Since then, fans have called for its return, with some pointing out that it is among the top 3 flavors fans generally request when discussing a comeback. It was a fan favorite road trip drink and received generally positive reviews. Part of what led to this flavor's eventual discontinuation was that it became a regional exclusive flavor in 2019. It was only produced by specific distributors in the Midwest United States until production was halted entirely in 2023. Considering it is routinely brought back as a temporary flavor, it is clear that Pepsico knows how popular this variety of Dew is, and we think it's high time it came back permanently.
7. Merry Mash-Up
Merry Mash-Up has always been a seasonal flavor of Mountain Dew. It was originally released as a holiday flavor in 2018 and made its return in 2019 and 2020, but since then, Merry Mash-Up has not been re-released. The cranberry pomegranate flavoring made it unique among other holiday sodas. It was a refreshing addition to an otherwise repetitive holiday lineup, rising above the crowd of gingerbread and peppermint flavors and truly standing out. It is disappointing that Merry Mash-Up appears to have been replaced by Gingerbread Snap'd, and Cobra Cane – gingerbread and peppermint-inspired Dew flavors.
Reviewers and fans agreed that Merry Mash-Up was an absolute smashing success for Mountain Dew. Everything from the flavoring to the coloring to its uniqueness was being cited. As a limited-time store release flavor, it simply worked. Even when Pepsico balanced the flavor profile to be equal parts pomegranate and cranberry in 2020, it was still popular. There's something about blending the tartness of a cranberry with the sweetness of a pomegranate that just works; the holiday market is primed for Merry Mash-Up to make a return.
8. Black Label
Mountain Dew and college students go together like peanut butter and jelly. When you need an extra kick of caffeine to help you get those last few notes memorized, you'll reach for your favorite caffeinated beverage. It makes sense, then, that Pepsico released Mountain Dew Black Label to about 600 colleges nationwide in 2015 as a way to test the market for the new flavor. By 2016, the company had promoted Black Label to a permanent flavor and rolled it out across the country.
By 2020, sales of the 'Dark Berry Punch' flavor had fallen to the point where Pepsico decided to cut its losses and discontinue the flavor. It's about time for Black Label to make a triumphant return. Not only was this Mountain Dew flavor favorably reviewed, but people still talk about it fondly. Pepsico could trade not only in nostalgia but also current trends, as Black Label was one of the many Mountain Dew varieties that used real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup. With colleges back in full swing, now would be a great time for Pepsico to do a rerelease of its "Deeper, Darker, Dew."
9. Berry Monsoon
If you're a member, you already have access to a world of Sam's Club shopping perks. Beyond the deals and convenience of bulk buys, Sam's Club also provided the space for a retailer-exclusive Mountain Dew flavor: Berry Monsoon. Released in 2018, Berry Monsoon was a 'Berry Lime' flavor that was totally exclusive to the drink fountain located inside Sam's Club. If you were a true Dew completionist, you had only so many options. One was to be a member of Sam's Club or sign up to gain access to the soda fountain. The second option was to have a friend who was willing to bring you into Sam's Club as their plus-one. Either way, this flavor was as exclusive as it was delicious.
Compared to blue Powerade, the drink was refreshing and not overly sweet, making it a popular choice among those with access to it. While there have been different attempts at berry lime flavoring over the years, Pepsico decided to use half the amount of high fructose corn syrup and bolster calorie-cutting ingredients in Berry Monsoon. It made the drink a slightly healthier alternative to their Game Fuel or flavoring syrup options, allowing it to really pop. The market is ready for another tasty, refreshing Mountain Dew — but if this flavor makes a triumphant return, hopefully it won't be stuck behind a Sam's Club membership.
10. Kickstart Hydrating Boost Energizing Watermelon
One of the most brutal balancing acts you can face in your day-to-day life is balancing your caffeine intake with your hydration. Sure, you can chug a cup of water for each coffee you consume, but you are still drinking liquid, and that all has to come back out sometime. Finding a drink that can hydrate you as well as provide that good old get-up-and-go is as good as gold.
The Mountain Dew Kickstart Hydrating Boost line of products was once four separate flavors, each containing coconut water and real fruit juice to help hydrate you, while the caffeine from the Dew took care of your energy levels. Sadly, all except for the Pineapple Orange Mango have since been discontinued. While the Raspberry Citrus and Strawberry Kiwi didn't make much of a splash, the Kickstart Hydrating Boost Energizing Watermelon flavor left only positive reviews behind. Bringing back a popular flavor like watermelon to help fill out the Hydrating Boost Energizing line could only benefit Pepsico. Not everyone is a fan of tropical flavors and would feel drawn to the more familiar and refreshing watermelon.