You're Only 3 Steps Away From Turning Watermelon Rinds Into Candy

Watermelon is nature's candy — it's crunchy, naturally sweet, and fruity. There are a lot of creative ways to use up an abundance of watermelon fruit, but the green rinds normally get tossed. But did you know that the rinds can actually be turned into candy? Raw, the rinds are not flavorful and slightly bitter. But with three easy steps and about 20 minutes of cooking, you can transform this food scrap into a natural treat. Plus, it's an easy way to reduce food waste in the kitchen.

If you're starting with a whole watermelon, you can use a peeler to take off the green exterior. Slice the melon up, and then separate the red fruit from the pale green rind. Cutting the rind into either cubes or strips, depending on what candy shape you prefer, is the first step. Try to make the size of the pieces the same to ensure they will cook evenly.

Once your rind is ready, your second step is to measure out 2 cups of sugar for every 4 cups of watermelon rinds, add sugar and rinds to a pot, then pour just enough water so that it is at the same level as the rinds. Bring to a boil, and cook for about 20 minutes or until the water evaporates, stirring frequently. Remove from the pot, and toss in sugar to finish your third and final step of making watermelon candy.

