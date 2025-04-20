The Time-Saving Sam's Club Feature That Makes Costco Shoppers Jealous

Costco is great for scoring bulk bargains on all your home and grocery necessities, and enjoying your favorite food court items, but it's not perfect. Not only does Costco not offer price matching, but a trip to one of its members-only warehouses can be as stressful and time-consuming as it is rewarding. During peak hours, long lines at checkout can trail all the way back to the frozen foods aisles, leaving Costco shoppers exhausted once they arrive back home. If Costco would take a page from competing bulk retailer Sam's Club's book and implement a Scan & Go feature, much of this tedious waiting around could be prevented.

Sam's Club's Scan & Go is an in-app feature that allows shoppers to scan items they want to buy with the mere touch of a button on their phones. For example, if you see a container of your favorite high-protein yogurt and want to purchase it, just point your phone's camera (with app open) at the container's barcode, and tap the button indicating you want to add it to your cart. When you're all finished shopping, you just pay in the app and receive an exit code that you show to the door associate on your way out.

Now that we know the basics of a scan-to-shop set-up, let's imagine what shopping at Costco would be like if the store had its own version of the feature. Here's the good and the bad, based on our and others' experiences using Scan & Go at Sam's Club.