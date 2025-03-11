How To Give Your Martini Cocktail A Delicious Japanese Twist

It's easy to get into "Ship of Theseus" territory with cocktails — wondering how much a recipe can be changed while still calling it the original name — the martini is one of the best examples. A martini can be shaken or stirred, gin or vodka, olive brine or bitters, served with ice or no ice ... the list goes on. The original martini recipe calls for two parts gin to one part vermouth with orange bitters and a lemon twist. The appletini and espresso martini have omitted the vermouth entirely, so why not add another twist to the beloved cocktail with the saketini?

If a martini is two parts gin or vodka to one part fermented alcohol with a brine/juice and garnish, then swapping the vermouth for sake makes perfect sense. Vermouth is a fermented grape beverage, and sake is made from fermented rice. Sake can have the complexity and versatility of wine, with junmai having similar earthy undertones to dry vermouth. One of the traits that makes a martini stand out from other cocktails is that it's most often served without ice, and the same goes for sake. A chilled yet ice-less saketini invites a unique flavor ranging from umami to fruity.