The Citrusy Japanese Sauce Your Fried Foods Have Been Missing

There are about a million ways to use soy sauce, and pairing it with fried foods is a must. Katsudon, shrimp tempura, and agedashi tofu all benefit from the robust umami taste of this sauce. Even non-Japanese dishes like country-fried steak and pulled pork sandwiches benefit from the deep flavor this condiment provides. If you're one of many fans of soy sauce, then you'll love its zesty relative, ponzu.

Ponzu is a citrus and vinegar sauce with an acidic but less salty taste than soy sauce. "Pon" comes from a Dutch word meaning "punch," and "zu" comes from "su," the Japanese word for vinegar. The word "ponzu" reflects the history of trade relations during the Edo period (1603-1868 C.E.), when the Dutch East India Company was the only major Western source of trade with isolationist Japan at the time. Ironically, there aren't any Dutch components in the recipe.

Ponzu is made from rice vinegar and yuzu (or a similar citrus), both of which are staple flavors in Japanese cuisine. Yuzu is a fragrant, super sour fruit you can find in anything from a citrusy nihonshu martini to frozen dessert novelties. The fragrance and sourness of yuzu combined with the strong, fermented taste of rice vinegar pack quite a punch on the tongue, so a little bit of this flavor goes a long way!