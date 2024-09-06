The Exact Difference Between Apple Juice And Apple Cider

Biting into a crisp one whole is plenty satisfying, but apples are also a seriously drinkable fruit. Apple juice by itself tastes great, plus it's a great mixer, especially with tequila. Meanwhile, apple cider is classic as a hot beverage when temperatures drop, but it can also be enjoyed on ice. It's also an ideal mixer (for beer) and a convenient ingredient for making an autumnal cider pancake syrup to go with a stack of flapjacks.

You'd be forgiven for confusing the two given the similarity of their names, but apple juice and apple cider are two separate things entirely. The key difference is that generally speaking, apple juice is a more processed product than apple cider. The unique way each is made affects their appearance and taste, giving apple cider a more robust flavor and consistency.

Another notable distinction between the two is that apple juice tends to last longer thanks to the extra steps involved in its production (which can include additives). As a result, it is sometimes considered to be less nutritiousand less natural than cider.