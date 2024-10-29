No, Granny Smiths Are Not The Only Green Variety Of Apples

When people think of green apples, they usually think of Granny Smiths, and for good reason. These apples play an important role in making the best apple pie filling, but they also make great additions to savory dishes too, and go excellently in roasted butternut squash soup.

Granny Smiths get all the credit when it comes to green apples, but in reality, they are just one of several green apple varieties. Around the world, there are 7,500 different varieties of apples, a good handful of which are green. Some of the other popular green apple types include Crispin, Antonovka, and Pippin.

Even though the number of green apple types is quite staggering, most of these varieties are not commonly available in grocery stores. In fact, Granny Smiths make up most, if not all, of the green apples available in major grocery stores. This is likely why Granny Smiths are commonly mistaken as the only type of green apple.