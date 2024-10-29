No, Granny Smiths Are Not The Only Green Variety Of Apples
When people think of green apples, they usually think of Granny Smiths, and for good reason. These apples play an important role in making the best apple pie filling, but they also make great additions to savory dishes too, and go excellently in roasted butternut squash soup.
Granny Smiths get all the credit when it comes to green apples, but in reality, they are just one of several green apple varieties. Around the world, there are 7,500 different varieties of apples, a good handful of which are green. Some of the other popular green apple types include Crispin, Antonovka, and Pippin.
Even though the number of green apple types is quite staggering, most of these varieties are not commonly available in grocery stores. In fact, Granny Smiths make up most, if not all, of the green apples available in major grocery stores. This is likely why Granny Smiths are commonly mistaken as the only type of green apple.
Other green apple varieties
Granny Smiths are valued because of their tart flavor, which often comes through very well in cooking and baking. They also do not brown as quickly as other apple varieties, which likely contributes to their popularity. However, there are other worthy green apple contenders out there, which can combine with a rich, buttery crust to make a delicious apple pie.
Ginger Gold is a green-golden apple with a flavor profile that falls in between Golden Delicious and Granny Smith apples. It tends to ripen sooner than other varieties, with a peak season from August to October. Pippin is another good variety, known for its firm flesh that holds together well during cooking. Crispin apples, also known sometimes as Mutsu apples, come from Japan and are notable for their large size. These can last up to three months if stored at cold temperatures, and can be eaten either fresh or cooked. Last but not least, Early Harvest apples are a green variety that can be harvested as soon as July, making them perfect for those who just cannot wait until the end of summer.