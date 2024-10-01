Cheesy Truffled Grit Cakes Recipe

Grits are a beloved and versatile Southern staple that grace tables from morning until night. Whether they're served as a hearty breakfast or topped with seafood for dinner, grits are the perfect culinary chameleon for anyone's taste. This recipe for cheesy truffled grit cakes comes from recipe developer Julie Kinnaird and will teach you how to turn creamy grits into a crispy and elegant appetizer or side dish.

Kinnaird uses quick-cooking grits and adds Italian truffle cheese, white truffle oil, and fragrant sage to elevate this humble pantry workhorse. She forms the cakes by allowing a batch of freshly cooked grits to cool and set up in a pan, and then she cuts them into smaller cakes once they're chilled. Brushing on a little bit of white truffle oil not only infuses the grits with flavor but results is a crunchy exterior with everything to love about creamy grits on the inside. You can make these grit cakes several days ahead of time and then bake them right before serving for ease of preparation. Crunchy, fried sage leaves are a unique and tasty garnish for an extra touch of sophistication.