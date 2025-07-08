McDonald's Spicy McMuffin Brings The Heat But Not The Flavor

Those looking for a capsaicin kick to their morning routine will want to swing by their local McDonald's because the Spicy McMuffin is officially live. Though it's not the first time the fast food restaurant has attempted to crank up the heat on its popular breakfast sandwiches, this seasonal change is a bit more streamlined than the Cheesy Jalapeño McMuffin. Instead of a nacho-adjacent combination of cheese sauce and sliced jalapeños, the Spicy McMuffin applies a liberal dose of Spicy Pepper Sauce to its classic sandwiches and lets the sparks fly.

The Spicy McMuffin variation can be applied to all of McDonald's McMuffins — the classic Egg McMuffin, the Sausage McMuffin with Egg, and the Sausage McMuffin. The Spicy Pepper Sauce itself is a vinegary, habanero-infused condiment that packs a decently spicy kick. With the permanent presence of the Spicy McChicken sandwich on the McDonald's value menu, it feels a bit like the fast food giant has been flirting with the market's love of spicy eats as of late. I had a chance to swing by my local McDonald's to try a few of these fiery new additions, and here are all the spicy details.