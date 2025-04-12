McDonald's Egg McMuffin Was Designed To Be A Cheaper Version Of This Classic Breakfast Dish

The Egg McMuffin is a protein-packed fast food breakfast item that's become synonymous with the morning menu at McDonald's. It made the top of our taste-tested ranking of breakfast sandwiches at the franchise for its well-balanced construction and comforting flavors. With all the hype around this classic, you might guess that there's a good story behind its creation. Before there was the McMuffin, there was "McNuthin" — as in, McDonald's didn't have a nationwide breakfast menu before 1977.

The story begins with Herb Peterson in 1971. As a retired WWII Marine veteran who became a prominent advertiser for McDonald's, he went on to own and operate a McDonald's location in Santa Barbara, California. This is where he decided to test out selling his eggs Benedict recipe for the first time, but there was a glaring issue: Pre-made and packaged Hollandaise wasn't very appetizing. Hollandaise tasted its best when made fresh, but it would've taken more money and effort than it's worth to make tubs of the stuff for a fast food restaurant. Instead, Peterson switched the sauce out for cheese and Canadian bacon — and the McMuffin as we know it today was created.