If you thought you needed to consume cow's milk to get in your daily dose of calcium, you may want to think again, because the plant kingdom is booming with calcium-rich foods, several of which are superior to animal-based dairy milk in the amount of calcium they deliver per serving. While beans are typically prized for being an excellent source of animal-free protein, they also impress in the calcium department. Whether or not you're a plant-based eater or are working to minimize your consumption of animal products, beans are a culinary staple from a nutritional and convenience standpoint. They're perfect for delicious, protein-packed dishes that leave your taste buds and body feeling satisfied. So, if you're looking to bulk up the calcium content in your cooked meals, look no further than the white bean family, in particular, which includes the likes of navy beans, cannellini beans, and soybeans like edamame. The latter of which is the legume with the highest amount of protein and a frozen staple that all vegans ought to have on hand, so it seems like soybeans deserve a spot in your creative culinary ventures in your kitchen.

Delving into the respective calcium content, cannellini beans serve up nearly 55 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams, while navy beans and soybeans afford roughly 47 milligrams and 63 milligrams, respectively, for the same quantity. One's daily calcium requirements will vary depending on age and additional health-related factors, but children generally need an average of 500 to 1300 milligrams, while adults need between 1,000 and 1,300 milligrams each day, according to UCSF Health. So long as you're mindful about how you incorporate plant-powered sources of calcium into your daily meals, achieving your recommended serving shouldn't be a hassle, and can indeed be delicious.