These Beans Have The Absolute Most Calcium. (Here's How To Incorporate Them Into Your Next Dish)
If you thought you needed to consume cow's milk to get in your daily dose of calcium, you may want to think again, because the plant kingdom is booming with calcium-rich foods, several of which are superior to animal-based dairy milk in the amount of calcium they deliver per serving. While beans are typically prized for being an excellent source of animal-free protein, they also impress in the calcium department. Whether or not you're a plant-based eater or are working to minimize your consumption of animal products, beans are a culinary staple from a nutritional and convenience standpoint. They're perfect for delicious, protein-packed dishes that leave your taste buds and body feeling satisfied. So, if you're looking to bulk up the calcium content in your cooked meals, look no further than the white bean family, in particular, which includes the likes of navy beans, cannellini beans, and soybeans like edamame. The latter of which is the legume with the highest amount of protein and a frozen staple that all vegans ought to have on hand, so it seems like soybeans deserve a spot in your creative culinary ventures in your kitchen.
Delving into the respective calcium content, cannellini beans serve up nearly 55 milligrams of calcium per 100 grams, while navy beans and soybeans afford roughly 47 milligrams and 63 milligrams, respectively, for the same quantity. One's daily calcium requirements will vary depending on age and additional health-related factors, but children generally need an average of 500 to 1300 milligrams, while adults need between 1,000 and 1,300 milligrams each day, according to UCSF Health. So long as you're mindful about how you incorporate plant-powered sources of calcium into your daily meals, achieving your recommended serving shouldn't be a hassle, and can indeed be delicious.
Tasty ways to incorporate calcium-rich beans into your recipes
The fun part of cooking plant-forward recipes, as always, is to tap into your culinary creativity to whip up nutritious and delicious meals that don't sacrifice flavor just because they don't necessarily contain meat or dairy. Accordingly, there are a variety of ways in which you can easily add white beans to your daily meals, even if you're new to cooking with them. Kickstart your day with a British classic, beans on toast, with homemade baked beans using navy beans, which are the ultimate bean of choice for baked beans. For those who relish soup season and savor thick, creamy renditions, reach for cannellini beans to not only thicken the soup and bulk up the protein, but also to boost the calcium content of your warming bowl of soup. You can also feature white beans in a delightfully creamy serving of tomato beans that are perfect to pair with a slice of rustic, artisanal bread. White beans are also a great choice to swap out the pasta for a cacio-e-pepe-inspired dish with a sizable nutrient boost.
Moving on to soybeans, you could switch out the traditional chickpeas with soybeans for a high-protein and high-calcium serving of homemade hummus. Save a few bucks and avoid ordering edamame at your next sushi dinner, and make your own bowls of salty, savory, and, if you desire, spicy bowls of edamame at home at a fraction of the cost. Simply stock up on a bag of frozen edamame that's readily available at grocery stores, and you're set. Other tasty options include tossing edamame into your stir-fries, fried rice, and noodle salads, and using the legume as a ramen topping.