What Kind Of Beans Are Used For Baked Beans?

When it comes to baked beans, one bean reigns supreme: the navy bean. Also known as Boston beans, haricot, or pea beans, navy beans are small white legumes with a creamy texture and a mild flavor — perfect for soaking up the sweet, tangy sauces that define this comfort-food classic.

Major brands all tend towards the navy bean. Bush's Baked Beans, for instance, use slow-cooked navy beans in their signature Brown Sugar Hickory variety. B&M Baked Beans also rely on pea beans, as do Campbell's. Amy's uses whites beans, which are again likely navy beans, in its organic canned offerings.

Why navy beans? Their creamy consistency and ability to hold shape during long cooking times make them ideal. While other beans like kidney, pinto, or cannellini are used in baked bean recipes or similar dishes around the world, they don't hit quite that same soft texture common to American baked beans. Pinto beans add a nuttier taste, while black beans show up in Latin American-inspired versions.