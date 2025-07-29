This Dairy-Free Ingredient Thickens Soup And Adds Extra Protein

You've made a big batch of an incredible vegetable soup (if you need inspiration, check out these incredible vegetarian soups for spring and beyond). It smells amazing and tastes pretty solid, but something's missing. It feels ... thin. Underpowered. Like it needs a little heft to turn it from "starter" to "main event." Here's where one pantry staple quietly steps in to save the day: cannellini beans.

Cannellini beans — those mild, ivory-colored legumes — are a secret weapon in the kitchen for one big reason: They can make your soup taste creamy without a drop of cream. Blend a scoop into your broth, and you get a smooth, velvety texture and subtle richness. No dairy, no butter, no flour-based roux. Just beans. This makes them the perfect thickening agent for anyone who follows a vegan diet or those who simply can't have dairy. Even better? They bring a decent dose of protein along for the ride — about 15 grams per cooked cup — making your bowl not only cozier but also heartier.

The technique couldn't be easier. Drain and rinse your canned beans (or use ones you have cooked yourself), and then puree them with a splash of broth until smooth. Stir the mixture right into your soup, or blend it directly in the pot with an immersion blender. The texture goes from watery to luscious in seconds. Not into full-on smooth soup? No problem. Just blend a portion and fold it back in for body, while keeping the rest chunky.