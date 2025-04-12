Try One Tip For Tomato Beans That Are Extra Creamy And Packed With Flavor

There's something about the imagery of a pot of tomato beans simmering on the stovetop, infusing the kitchen with savory aromas, and ready to be soaked up with rustic bread that conjures a sense of comfort. But, what if we told you there's an easy hack to make a simple serving of tangy tomato beans extra flavorful and decadently creamy without any dairy or additional ingredients? It all boils down to the last few minutes of cooking, when all you need to do is mash some of the cooked white beans or blend half of the mixture with an immersion blender to release the starches from the beans that will thicken up the sauce. No extra flour, cornstarch, or cream is needed, and yet, you'll have a pot of tomato beans with a luscious, velvety texture and elevated flavor. If you don't have an immersion blender, pressing down with the back of a spoon or spatula does the trick to crush the softened beans such that they melt into the vibrant tomato sauce.

This technique also creates a delectable textural contrast between the creamy beans, the sauce, and the satisfying bite from the cooked beans that are left intact. Buttery white bean varieties like broad butter beans, cannellini beans, and Northern beans work best, owing to their soft, buttery mouthfeel when cooked. The pockets of creaminess throughout the dish from the starches released by mushing the beans transform the humble tomato bean stew into an elegant, restaurant-worthy meal. For extra umami flavor, add nutritional yeast for a thick, creamy, cheesy-tasting bowl of tomato beans sans dairy. Pair with crusty bread, serve atop pearl couscous, or even as a hearty pasta sauce, and enjoy.