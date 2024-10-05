Are Soybeans And Edamame The Same Thing?

Edamame is considered a vegetable soybean as opposed to "field" or "grain" types. The whole plant is harvested young and green (regular soy dries out in the crops to be processed later). They were first recorded in China as a medicinal plant — under the name "mao dou" — around 200 B.C. By A.D. 927, they were referred to as "aomame" in Japan, and they were specifically identified as edamame as early as A.D. 1275.

So is edamame just young soybean? Sort of. But it's a specific variety, with key differences from the much more common grain soy. According to the "History of Edamame, Vegetable Soybeans, and Vegetable-Type Soybeans," vegetable soybeans are "harvested at the fresh green stage," before they mature and dry. In Japan, they are often harvested by hand and sold on the stem (edamame is a Japanese word that translates to "stem bean"). Though they originated in East Asia, vegetable soybeans grow well around the world.

Harvested early, the plants are more digestible and contain more vitamins and fewer trypsin-inhibitors than mature grain soy plants, meaning they are tastier and less gassy. Edamame beans are also larger than their grain soy counterparts and have a sweet-and-nutty taste as opposed to the brash bean flavor of regular soybeans. Finally, edamame is generally bright green in color where grain soy pods are a pale yellow. Interestingly, when the color is brightest and the beans are at their ideal size, the flavor has already begun dissipating as sugar content decreases. Thus timing the harvest is essential for the best edamame.