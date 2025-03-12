Use Soybeans For A Higher Protein Hummus
Are you looking to boost the nutritional profile of the iconic dip — whose origins trace back to the Middle East – that has become a favorite across the world? While there are several innovative takes on hummus that replace chickpeas with other legumes, like black beans or even lentils, for a sizable bump in the protein content of your hummus you might want to consider soybeans in your next batch. This simple substitution can significantly increase your protein intake with minimal effort. While both are substantial sources of plant-based protein, the 20 grams of protein found in 100 grams of chickpeas is ultimately trumped by soybeans' 36 grams of protein per the same amount.
To make your new spin on a protein-packed hummus, you can follow the usual steps. If using dried soybeans, simply soak them in water overnight till softened and rehydrated before draining and rinsing them. For a quicker soybean hummus, you can save time by opting for canned soybeans instead. Simply drain and rinse a can of soybeans before adding them directly to your food processor with your other typical hummus ingredients: tahini, olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and desired seasonings. You can also try this secret to achieving a divinely fluffy hummus consistency. The blended soybeans will create a similarly creamy texture to classic hummus while imparting a slightly nutty flavor that complements the other ingredients beautifully. This new spin on a classic maintains the dip's versatility while providing a more satiating snack option for anyone looking to increase their protein consumption.
Bulk up your meals with soybean hummus
Soybean hummus isn't just a protein-packed dip — it's also a versatile ingredient that can upgrade your meals and snacks. Spread it generously on whole-grain toast and top with sliced avocado, microgreens, and a sprinkle of nutritional yeast for a nutrient-dense breakfast, or skip the mayo on your next sandwich or wrap by substituting your soybean hummus instead. The mild flavor of soybean hummus makes it an excellent canvas for various seasonings. Try an Italian-inspired creation by blending the soybeans with sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and a touch of balsamic vinegar. Or, for something bolder, roasted red peppers and smoked paprika can impart a North African and Mediterranean flavor profile. Craving something with heat? Add chipotle peppers, lime juice, and cilantro for a Southwestern twist.
Soybean hummus also excels as a creamy pasta sauce base, similar to another protein-packed hack for sauces — silken tofu. Both of which afford protein-rich, silky smooth alternatives to dairy-based sauces and ingredients. Beyond pasta, you can also stir soybean hummus into warm grains for instant creaminess, dollop onto baked potatoes instead of sour cream, or mix a spoonful into salad dressings to add body and nutrients without unwanted dairy. Once again, the humble soybean proves itself to be more than just a legume. It's a bean packed with potential, ready to sprout to the occasion and satisfy your culinary needs with a hearty serving of plant-powered protein.