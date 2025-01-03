The One Frozen Veggie Vegans Should Always Have In The Freezer

We can make all jokes and memes about that forgotten bag of spinach left to die a wilted death in the produce drawer, or that ancient bag of frozen peas that's only used as an ice pack. But one produce option that won't collect metaphorical dust is a bag of frozen edamame. In terms of the frozen produce picks, this is one option you'll use again and again — particularly if you're a member of the plant-based crowd and in search of easy, protein-packed, plant-based options.

Commonly offered as an appetizer on sushi and Asian restaurant menus, edamame is simply a whole, green soybean — the same plant that gets processed and turned into soy-based foods like protein-rich tofu, tempeh, and countless other products lining grocery store shelves. Edamame as sold in the freezer section is immature, meaning the legume has yet to fully ripen. The individual bright green beans have a mild, pleasantly nutty flavor that can be compared to buttery lima beans or boiled peanuts.

Frozen edamame — sold either shelled or still in the inedible pod — is an underrated superstar. Versatile, hardy, packable, mild-in-flavor, and brimming with protein, iron, and folate, add edamame to your list of must-have vegan staples, alongside MVPs like cheesy nutritional yeast and of course, edamame's close cousin, tofu.