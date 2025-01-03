The One Frozen Veggie Vegans Should Always Have In The Freezer
We can make all jokes and memes about that forgotten bag of spinach left to die a wilted death in the produce drawer, or that ancient bag of frozen peas that's only used as an ice pack. But one produce option that won't collect metaphorical dust is a bag of frozen edamame. In terms of the frozen produce picks, this is one option you'll use again and again — particularly if you're a member of the plant-based crowd and in search of easy, protein-packed, plant-based options.
Commonly offered as an appetizer on sushi and Asian restaurant menus, edamame is simply a whole, green soybean — the same plant that gets processed and turned into soy-based foods like protein-rich tofu, tempeh, and countless other products lining grocery store shelves. Edamame as sold in the freezer section is immature, meaning the legume has yet to fully ripen. The individual bright green beans have a mild, pleasantly nutty flavor that can be compared to buttery lima beans or boiled peanuts.
Frozen edamame — sold either shelled or still in the inedible pod — is an underrated superstar. Versatile, hardy, packable, mild-in-flavor, and brimming with protein, iron, and folate, add edamame to your list of must-have vegan staples, alongside MVPs like cheesy nutritional yeast and of course, edamame's close cousin, tofu.
Grab shelled or still in the pod for a boost of protein
You certainly don't have to be vegan to appreciate the versatility, nutrition, and the crunchy, nutty deliciousness of edamame. The chewy green beans are a no-brainer, protein-boosting addition to stir fry dishes, Asian-inspired noodle bowls, salads, or on their own with sprinkling of salt.
But for plant-based foodies searching for vegan protein sources, edamame has particular star power. No shade to frozen broccoli, corn, peas, and spinach, but you should keep strolling down the freezer aisle if upping your protein intake is the goal. An inexpensive 10-ounce steamable bag (found at most grocery stores) contains 14 grams of protein. A single ½ cup serving has 7 grams — a touch more protein than you'd get from a boiled egg, for perspective.
Whether you pick up a bag of shelled or in-the-shell edamame is your call. If you're replicating the restaurant appetizer style of shelling each bean from its pod with your teeth, grab edamame still in its shell. This type makes for an easy deskside or the on-go snack, and can be packed frozen and microwaved when ready to enjoy, or pre-nuked and kept refrigerated. If you plan to mix the edamame beans right into your cooking, grab an already-shelled bag, which is ready to be microwaved and added to salads or grain bowls. Or, save yourself a step and a dish, and pour the beans right into a pot of boiling water to cook through alongside noodles or other veggies.