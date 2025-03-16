Beans Take Center Stage In This Remake Of Cacio E Pepe

Cacio e pepe is as delicious as it is simple. It consists only of a few ingredients: Pecorino Romano, pasta (bucatini is a great choice), pasta water, butter, and black pepper. It is sumptuous, savory, and easy to make. While there is no such thing as improving on perfection (cacio e pepe being the perfection), there are some ways in which you can mix it up. For example, you can swap pasta for beans. Beans may not seem like the best swap for pasta, but they can be a great, filling, and tasty substitute for those looking to pack more legumes into their diet.

What makes beans a great choice for pairing with a cacio e pepe sauce is their taste and texture, particularly if you pick the right bean. For this dish, you'll want a white, buttery, and creamy taste. Beans such as butter beans, like Eden's Organic Butter Beans, which are large, tender, and mild in flavor, or cannellini beans, such as Bush's Cannellini Beans, which share a similar flavor profile, can make a great base for the dish. They will go well with the sharp, cheesy taste of your Pecorino or parmesan and the bite of your black pepper. You can enjoy your cacio e pepe beans on their own, served up in a bowl with a spoon, or scoop up your sauced beans with some crunchy bread for added dimension.