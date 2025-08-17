Save Your Money And Avoid Ordering Edamame At Your Next Sushi Dinner, Here's Why

A visual of a typical sushi dinner would be incomplete without that bowl of edamame for the table to share. These plant-powered, protein-packed pods made from soybeans, the legume with the highest amount of protein, are a mainstream appetizer to kickstart your spread of sushi. But unlike some Mexican eateries where chips and salsa could be a complimentary serving, it's highly unlikely that your bowls of edamame are not going to be added to your check. With rising food costs and eating out becoming more of a luxury saved for special occasions, ordering edamame warrants being included in the list of pricey items at restaurants that you and your wallets are better off not ordering.

Those who frequent sushi restaurants can attest to the fact that it can get quite expensive. Sometimes, even the all-you-can-eat prices might not be worth it. It's not too difficult to get overenthusiastic and order a variety of different rolls, a few beverages, and some dessert for the table, and end up with a pretty hefty bill. While some unique rolls and appetizers aren't conducive for a quick and easy meal, a bowl of edamame is something you can whip up at home in no time and at a fraction of the cost. So, the next time you're on a grocery run, stop by the frozen produce section and get a bag of shelled or whole edamame pods that you can customize to your liking, while saving your bank account some stress.