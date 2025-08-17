Save Your Money And Avoid Ordering Edamame At Your Next Sushi Dinner, Here's Why
A visual of a typical sushi dinner would be incomplete without that bowl of edamame for the table to share. These plant-powered, protein-packed pods made from soybeans, the legume with the highest amount of protein, are a mainstream appetizer to kickstart your spread of sushi. But unlike some Mexican eateries where chips and salsa could be a complimentary serving, it's highly unlikely that your bowls of edamame are not going to be added to your check. With rising food costs and eating out becoming more of a luxury saved for special occasions, ordering edamame warrants being included in the list of pricey items at restaurants that you and your wallets are better off not ordering.
Those who frequent sushi restaurants can attest to the fact that it can get quite expensive. Sometimes, even the all-you-can-eat prices might not be worth it. It's not too difficult to get overenthusiastic and order a variety of different rolls, a few beverages, and some dessert for the table, and end up with a pretty hefty bill. While some unique rolls and appetizers aren't conducive for a quick and easy meal, a bowl of edamame is something you can whip up at home in no time and at a fraction of the cost. So, the next time you're on a grocery run, stop by the frozen produce section and get a bag of shelled or whole edamame pods that you can customize to your liking, while saving your bank account some stress.
Jazz up your homemade servings of edamame
Instead of dropping nearly $10 for a bowl of seasoned edamame, you can secure an entire bag for less than $3 — and that deserves to be celebrated. Usually at restaurants, you're likely to get the usual serving of steamed and salted edamame. Sometimes, a spicy garlic seasoning may grace your taste buds with its presence; but more often than not, that's where the creativity ends. The good news with making your own edamame is more than just the cost, but also the control it offers you as a home chef. The countless, flavorsome possibilities are in your hands. But if you'd rather not stray from the basic, salted edamame, no one's stopping you; at least you saved a few bucks while at it. However, if you're up for a creative adventure in the kitchen, we've got a few suggestions that can take this classic Japanese appetizer on a fusion-inspired journey.
Just like how a drizzle of truffle oil can transform popcorn with a savory, earthy goodness, why not put that to the test with your steamed edamame? Despite truffle oil being a luxury item, a homemade serving is still probably going to be cheaper than a regular bowl of salted edamame at a restaurant. Fancy a Korean kick? A sprinkle of gochugaru (Korean red pepper powder) can do more than just add some heat to your fries. For a Middle Eastern flair, spice blends like za'atar and sumac can work wonders. Here's your chance to transform this vegan staple into a variety of globally-inspired appetizers for your next gathering.