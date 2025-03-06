The Best Flour For Perfectly Crispy Fried Chicken

Perfect fried chicken is a beguiling dish. On its golden, crispy surface it seems simple enough, requiring only a few ingredients: chicken, flour for dredging, seasonings, and buttermilk or eggs and milk. However, anyone who has attempted to make fried chicken knows that this simplicity does not equate to an easy-peasy recipe. Many cooks have struggled against soggy, burnt, or downright gummy results despite their best efforts. And there are many reasons why your fried chicken might have gone wonky. Your oil may have been too hot or too cold, or your dredge technique may have been uneven. But sometimes the error of your fried chicken ways has nothing to do with technique and everything to do with one of its core ingredients: flour.

That's right, flour might just be the key to perfecting your fried chicken. But not all flours are built equally when it comes to making a batch of fried chicken. Bread flour, for example, is high in both protein and gluten, making it more likely to burn or turn gummy. This, of course, is less than ideal for frying, as crispier results are preferred. With this in mind, there are several flours that, thanks to their unique physical makeup, are ideal for achieving golden, crunchy fried chicken — and we've gathered up three of the best bets for your deep frying needs.