Is There A Difference Between Beef Tallow And Lard?

While many home cooks still enjoy the lightness of vegetable oils, animal fats seem to be having a bit of a comeback. Beef tallow, for one, has started reappearing on shopping lists, not just because TikTok turned it into a trending skincare routine, but for its deep flavor, especially during deep frying. Now lard is also coming back into favor, particularly as bakers recognize its strength in making flaky pies and pastries. But other than both being rendered animal fats, the two have different flavors, textures, and applications.

Beef tallow and lard are both oils that have been rendered — that is melted and clarified – from fat. Both have a creamy rather than solid or liquid appearance — which may be why people are using beef tallow as face cream. Beef tallow is made using the fat from a cow, primarily from an area near the kidneys, known as leaf fat and has a yellow cast. (The raw, hardened form is known as suet.) Lard is the rendered fat from a pig, primarily from the belly, rear, and shoulder, and is white in color.