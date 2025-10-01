The Absolute Best Sides For Chicken Cutlets

Chicken cutlets make a brilliant weeknight dinner that is tasty enough to keep the whole family happy, but if you are eating it with the same side dishes every week, it can become a bit predictable. Switching up the sides for a totally different dish each time can transform the flavor of the chicken and keep everyone happy.

The beauty of a side dish is that you can make it creamy and comforting without causing the whole dish to be too rich, or you can add a light, fresh element that will lighten up the chicken, too. From creamy mashed potatoes to Italian stuffed artichokes, the dishes on this list will satisfy your palate with a wide range of textures and flavors. Whether you are making chicken cutlets for the first time and looking for the perfect accompaniment, or attempting to liven up a faithful after-work meal, let's take a look at 15 absolute best sides for chicken cutlets.