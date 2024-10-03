The Best And Worst Barbecue Sauces To Buy At The Grocery Store

Unfortunately for G Hughes Sugar Free Original BBQ Sauce, it came in dead last out of all the sauces I tried — and honestly, I thought it was awful, so its placement wasn't even a question. Upon first taste, I noticed lots of vinegar and mustard, which isn't necessarily bad. When I checked the ingredients, however, I noticed mustard wasn't even listed. What's that all about? Needless to say, I was confused, so I gave it another try and still wasn't a fan. Somehow, it tasted artificial, perhaps because of the lack of sugar. Interestingly enough, when I was checking the ingredients, I noticed that it said "adds a trivial amount of sugar." So, not only does this sauce taste bad, but its sugar-free label apparently isn't even accurate. I was disappointed, to say the least.

If the flavor and misleading label weren't bad enough, G Hughes "Sugar Free" Original BBQ Sauce is watery, too. Instead of clinging to food like you want, it just runs right off onto your plate. Plus, it can get pretty pricey. I got a bottle for $5.99, but it can cost more at other grocery stores.

The only reason you might want to buy this sauce is if you're trying to minimize your sugar intake. I guess it could get the job done, but I'll certainly be staying away. As my taste-testing accomplice said, "I'd choose something else every time I'm given the option."