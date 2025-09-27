15 Popular Social Media Food Trends That Eventually Fizzled Out

In the age of TikTok, food trends come and go in no time at all. Whether it's the latest viral pasta dish or a secret Starbucks drink, there seems to be a new food trend on social media every single day. It says a lot about the power of the internet to make something catch on, but it also says quite a lot about the unifying power of food. Technology has made it so that more and more people can latch onto an interesting recipe or a unique cooking hack, and ultimately, the goal is to turn it into an internet craze.

Remember when everyone was obsessed with croissant doughnuts (cronuts, of course)? That's certainly an example of a trend that reached peak popularity but ultimately became normalized enough that people still eat them even years later. How about the croffle, though? Or perhaps the crookie? Those didn't quite have the staying power of the cronut, but it's not their fault. Truthfully, it's not often that a social media food trend actually sticks long term; many tend to fizzle out almost as quickly as they appear. That's why we're taking a look back at some short-lived viral food moments, compiling 15 of the most popular trends in recent years that ultimately faded into obscurity.