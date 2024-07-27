How Just 3 Ingredients Turn Into Fluffy Dalgona Coffee

While coffee is an everyday staple, it nevertheless carries a mystical appeal. It's complex in flavor, offers an energizing effect, and shines in a range of forms, from a perfectly made cold brew, to varying milk drinks and coffee cocktails. Typically, it only requires an additional component or two — along with deft technique — to transform into a creation that's greater than the sum of its parts.

Advertisement

Perhaps one of the most wondrous showcases of such beverage-making is the Dalgona coffee. A preparation that took the internet by storm during the pandemic, the drink employs only water, sugar, and instant coffee to create a thick foam. By vigorously whipping the grounds with hot water and sugar for several minutes, a surprisingly stable and thick froth comes together — a composition unique to this combination of ingredients. The concentrated blend deftly integrates small air bubbles, emulsifying a polymer compound found in the coffee with a syrupy sugar mix. Although Dalgona coffee seems to foam up with ease, it's a delicate creation.

The beautiful meringue-like result is then traditionally spooned onto chilled milk, contrasting thickness with creaminess. So, with only three ingredients (not counting the milk), a tasty drink emerges. The creation is perfectly poised for internet virality, but it also evinces one of coffee's captivating qualities. Even the most staple ingredients can be reimagined with an expert technique.

Advertisement