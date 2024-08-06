Add 1 Ingredient To Your Hot Chocolate For The Creamiest Possible Cup

It's hard to think of a drink that's more comforting than hot chocolate. Whether it's a dreary day or you're simply craving something sweet, a mug of rich, creamy cocoa is the perfect pick-me-up. Unless you have the time and willpower to make it from scratch, chances are you're combining hot water or milk with a powdered mix. While there are store-bought hot chocolate mixes that stand out for their quality and chocolatey taste (Ghirardelli is Chowhound's go-to brand), they can often benefit from a little extra something for the creamiest cup possible.

There are plenty of ways to improve hot cocoa, from adding a dollop of fresh, homemade whipped cream to infusing the milk with flavors like cinnamon or even lavender. But to make it extra delicious, turn to a single ingredient: sweetened condensed milk. Used in desserts and drinks from key lime pie to Thai iced tea, the shelf-stable, dairy product is made by heating milk until much of its water evaporates and adding sugar for preservation. While its invention is credited to Gail Borden Jr. in the 1850s, condensing milk for storage and transportation dates back to the Tatars in the 13th century, as documented in Marco Polo's writings. Considering that hot chocolate is about as old (or much older if you count the cold chocolate that the ancient Maya sipped on), the two are practically a match made in history. After all, hot cocoa with sweetened condensed milk checks all the boxes: thick, rich, and creamy.

