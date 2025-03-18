How To Make Light And Fluffy Cloud Eggs For A Dreamy Breakfast

Once you've mastered the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, you may be eager to prepare your morning protein with a completely different cooking method. While you can give your next breakfast an Italian twist with pizza-inspired eggs, for eggs that are neither scrambled or fried, bust out your electric mixer and make light and fluffy cloud eggs for a dreamy breakfast. Essentially, cloud eggs are whipped egg whites baked with fully intact yolks. They serve as a fun and unconventional way to enjoy breakfast. Besides being visually appealing, you can't beat the uniform texture of baked egg whites combined with silky yolks. Fortunately, preparing cloud eggs is fairly simple.

To start, whip a bowl of separated egg whites until stiff peaks form. For guaranteed results, pay extra attention to the temperature of your eggs. Separate the yolks from the whites straight from your refrigerator. A chilled environment prevents yolks from breaking during separation. Then, allow the egg whites to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. While optional, a proper resting time loosens their internal structure which, in turn, causes the egg whites to whip up much faster.

Whisk or mix egg whites until they're thick enough to be spooned onto on a lined baking tray. Alternatively, use individual ramekins. Bake and wait for the whites to brown slightly before pouring an egg yolk into the center of each portion. Then, place the baking tray back in your oven until the yolks begin to set.