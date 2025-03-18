How To Make Light And Fluffy Cloud Eggs For A Dreamy Breakfast
Once you've mastered the secrets for making the best scrambled eggs, you may be eager to prepare your morning protein with a completely different cooking method. While you can give your next breakfast an Italian twist with pizza-inspired eggs, for eggs that are neither scrambled or fried, bust out your electric mixer and make light and fluffy cloud eggs for a dreamy breakfast. Essentially, cloud eggs are whipped egg whites baked with fully intact yolks. They serve as a fun and unconventional way to enjoy breakfast. Besides being visually appealing, you can't beat the uniform texture of baked egg whites combined with silky yolks. Fortunately, preparing cloud eggs is fairly simple.
To start, whip a bowl of separated egg whites until stiff peaks form. For guaranteed results, pay extra attention to the temperature of your eggs. Separate the yolks from the whites straight from your refrigerator. A chilled environment prevents yolks from breaking during separation. Then, allow the egg whites to sit at room temperature for at least 30 minutes. While optional, a proper resting time loosens their internal structure which, in turn, causes the egg whites to whip up much faster.
Whisk or mix egg whites until they're thick enough to be spooned onto on a lined baking tray. Alternatively, use individual ramekins. Bake and wait for the whites to brown slightly before pouring an egg yolk into the center of each portion. Then, place the baking tray back in your oven until the yolks begin to set.
Easy, impactful ways to elevate cloud eggs
While cloud eggs are known for their appealing, one-of-a-kind texture, you have room to elevate the flavor of this dish in more ways than one. Prior to baking, next to whipping your egg whites with salt and pepper, consider the delicious ingredients used in scrambled eggs as a veritable jumping off point. Before spooning uncooked egg whites onto a baking sheet, fold in some classic omelet-inspired ingredients such as chopped ham, crumbled sausage, or parmesan cheese.
For an extra pop of color, add in chopped sun-dried tomatoes, raw spinach, or fresh herbs like Italian parsley, thyme, or rosemary. Feel free to get creative with your additions. Yet, proceed with care. Make sure any extra ingredients are added at room temperature and aren't contributing excess moisture to your eggs. Gently combine all ingredients with a spatula before dividing and baking.
When it comes to serving, feel free to top cloud eggs with a variety of condiments like hot sauce, five-ingredient pico de gallo, caviar, or smoked salmon. Eat cloud eggs on their own or serve them with roasted potatoes for a more filling meal. With the right-sized portions you can also use an English muffin, bagel, or toast to make cloud eggs the primary component of your next breakfast sandwich.