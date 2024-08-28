If you're a pesto lover, then you already know how much it pumps up the volume on your favorite pasta salad recipes. And if you're an ardent foodie, then you might also be aware that when added to your fried eggs pesto does as much or maybe even more for your chicken seeds than it does for your noodles. Two crucial ingredients in this green pasta sauce make this possible: Olive oil and fresh basil. The olive oil part is probably obvious. Unless you own an industrial-strength non-stick skillet, you're going to need something to grease the pan to prevent the dreaded fried egg stickage. Plenty of people fry their eggs in butter, but it's not unheard of to fry eggs in olive oil. Pesto recipes usually contain anywhere from a half a cup of olive oil to a full cup. Thus, pesto provides your pan with plenty of non-stick power.

As for the basil, it's a delicious way to season your fried eggs without having to put any extra effort into flavoring up your yolky breakfast friends since basil is strong enough on its own. However, some pesto recipes include other seasonings and spices, like sea salt, cracked black pepper, bulbs of fresh garlic, and even cloves. If you have any kind of fear of under- or over-seasoning your eggs, adding a dollop of pesto to your fried eggs ensures that you get the proper balance of flavors without having to face ruined eggs after all your hard work preparing them.