16 Unique Traditional Japanese Desserts

Growing up in a Japanese-American family, I spent the majority of my holidays and summer vacations living in Japan. Of course, being a kid and constantly having a sweet tooth, I subsequently ate plenty of traditional Japanese desserts — thus igniting my journey as a professional pastry chef.

The Rising Sun's pastry scene has some of the most unknown and unique-tasting desserts around the globe. The combination of flavors and cooking techniques used in Japanese desserts aren't widely found outside of the island nation.

To understand traditional Japanese desserts and confections, you must know the difference between wagashi and yogashi. Yogashi encompasses any dessert of Western origin made with a Japanese style and technique such as castella cake or cheesecake. Whereas wagashi is a wide range of traditional desserts before Western desserts arrived in Japan during the Meiji period. Wagashi is usually made from plant-based ingredients with a minimal fat content. Wagashi-shi or Japanese pastry chefs primarily use ingredients like grains like rice, wheat, soybeans, and sugar. You'll see the prevalent use of sweet red beans and fruits for fillings, flavoring, and dyes. It's not uncommon to see these desserts accompanied by a cup of hot green tea to balance the sugary taste too. Both wagashi and yogashi have been extremely fundamental in the realm of Japanese sweets — the difference is what makes Japan's dessert culture so unique and distinctive.