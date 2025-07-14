Perfect Your Pink Vodka Sauce With A Clever Reduction Tip

Before the vodka is even introduced to the party, there are other ingredients that could use some attention to maximize your pasta's potential. "Saute the aromatics properly, don't rush the garlic or onions and let them soften and build flavor," Matthew Cutolo says. These alliums have a ton of taste to give, but you don't want it to be a scorched one. Onion needs patience to slowly sweat off its liquid and concentrate flavor, and minced garlic is known to flip from fragrant to blackened the moment a chef turns their head. "Add a pinch of red pepper flakes for subtle heat and contrast against the creaminess," Cutolo also advises, and to use tomato paste for a more intense depth of tomato flavor. Check out this guide on canned and tubed tomato paste to see which is right for you.

Once the aromatics are married with the tomato paste, and the vodka is cooked off, the last step is to stir in heavy cream and cheese, and Cutolo even adds some butter at the end for extra silkiness and body. And don't forget to use that starchy pasta water to help achieve emulsion perfection. For a full Penne alla Vodka recipe from Matthew Cutolo, you can watch him cook up a dish on his Instagram. As for what to drink with your pasta, we've got the best wine pairing for vodka sauce here.