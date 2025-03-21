25 Common Types Of Bread Explained

As a professional bread maker and pastry chef for nearly nine years, I've grown to learn and understand how fundamental bread is throughout the world. It's a ubiquitous food that symbolizes community, tradition, and cultural identity. Due to its accessibility and versatility, it's considered a basic necessity and vital element on almost every culture's dining table. Living in Italy for half a decade, I've been told numerous times that as long as you have good-quality olive oil and a simple loaf of bread on the table, you'll survive. A similar narrative is portrayed around the world, whether you're in France eating a baguette with butter or in Armenia wrapping lavash with herbs and cheese.

Alongside the cultural relevance, the preparation follows a similar rhythm. Making bread dough always starts with some type of flour hydrated by water, that is then kneaded, possibly fermented, shaped, and baked. Whatever ingredients happen to be included, you're always going to be left with a simple food that'll keep you sustained and fulfilled. Here's the scoop about 25 common types of bread that you can find around the globe.