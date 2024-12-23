Making A Rainbow Grilled Cheese Sandwich Is Easier Than You Might Think

Some trendy dishes, like Texas-style smoked brisket, involve a great deal of time and effort. Even some quirky TikTok trends, like DIY chamoy pickles, need seven days or more to marinate. But there's one impressive dish that shows up all over Instagram and TikTok that is actually easier to make than it looks: the rainbow grilled cheese sandwich.

If you're unfamiliar with this colorful twist on the traditional cheesy lunchtime treat, it's pretty much what it sounds like. This features a griddled sandwich filled with shredded cheese, in brilliant, and very un-cheesy colors, like red, blue, and yellow. Slice it just right, pull it apart, and you'll be rewarded with a long, stretchy rainbow of melted cheese.

Most sources agree the trend started a few years back at a Hong Kong spot called Kala Toast, though Le Shiner, in Harajuku, Tokyo is famous for them, too (along with rainbow potato corn dogs, rainbow soft serve and other technicolor-hued treats). Eventually, it made its way Stateside, showing up at trendy eateries in L.A., Chicago, and Seattle. But the cheesy, gooey sandwich is easy to make at home, and only requires one extra ingredient: food coloring.