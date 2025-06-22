The 10 Wildest Croissant Trends For Better Or Worse

In a previous world, before the invention of the internet and the emergence of social media trends, the croissant was an unassuming buttery pastry, served for breakfast or brunch with marmalade and a coffee. If you were feeling particularly adventurous, you may even have stuffed it with ham and cheese for lunch. In the early 2010s, however, the first croissant viral trend took place when the famous French pastry was crossed with a donut, and the rest is history.

The popularity of the Cronut led to countless more croissant hybrids, crossing them with everything from hot chocolate to sourdough bread. We've had flat ones, square ones, and cereal ones, and social media — in particular TikTok — has gone nuts each time.

Croissant purists are unlikely to approve of many of these unusual inventions, but the internet doesn't care. If the latest trend involves creating a new treat with buttery, flaky layers, then TikTok wants to taste it. Whether you are a croissant fanatic or just want to find out what all the fuss is about, let's take a look at 10 of the wildest croissant trends of recent years.