10 Cozy Sides To Serve With Butternut Squash Soup This Fall

When the weather starts to get cooler and the leaves begin to turn, many of us begin to crave comfort food. We don't know about you, but here at Chowhound, that means soup. Soup is not only a stick-to-your-ribs favorite, it's fairly simple and economical to whip up a big batch that you can nosh on for days.

One of our go-to recipes that screams autumn is a hearty and healthy roasted butternut squash soup. What makes this soup so perfect in the fall is that butternut squash is at its peak ripeness, meaning it tends to be sweeter and has an almost buttery texture, which makes this soup extra velvety when it is puréed together.

Though butternut squash soup can be a meal by itself, it can be nice to accompany it with something else to help round out lunch or dinner. We scoured our recipe archives for some of the best accompaniments to a hot bowl of butternut squash soup. While some of these sides are simple appetizers, others are hearty salads that can add just a dash of freshness to the meal. And, all of these recipes are sure to tickle your taste buds.