Which Plant Milk Has The Most Protein?
If you're a vegan, you've probably gotten tired of people asking, "But where do you get your protein?" It's true that it can take more effort and planning to meet your plant-based protein requirements, but it doesn't have to be so difficult. Sometimes protein is sneaking around in places where you wouldn't expect it — like in plant-based milk.
Not all plant-based milks are created equal when it comes to protein content. Soy milk ranks highest in protein, with about 8 to 10 grams of protein per cup, depending on the brand. For context, a cup of regular cow's milk also contains the same amount of protein. Made from whole soybeans, this nondairy milk alternative contains all nine essential amino acids making it a complete protein; it's the only milk alternative the USDA rates as nutritionally equivalent to cow's milk. In addition to high protein, many soy milk brands are also fortified with calcium and vitamins D and B12.
Another high-protein plant milk is pea milk, which is steadily gaining in popularity. It contains around 8 grams of protein per cup and provides an option for those who may have a soy allergy. With moderate protein levels, oat and hemp milk offer 2 to 5 grams per cup. Almond, rice, cashew, and coconut contain very little, usually less than 2 grams per cup.
Incorporating soy milk into your diet
Just like people enjoy drinking a glass of cow's milk, soy milk can be sipped on its own. The plain variety is tasty enough, but flavored varieties like vanilla or chocolate are also available (just watch out for added sugars). While trendy oat milk has been the go-to for creating frothy dairy-free cappuccinos, soy milk is also a great choice for coffee drinks. Soy milk's protein content helps it create a sturdy foam, and ensures it doesn't curdle or separate in coffee. As the OG plant-based milk, it's very easy to find soy milk at most coffee shops.
Soy milk adds creaminess to soups, sauces, curry, and dressings — be sure to get the unsweetened, plain version for savory applications. Use it for the protein-packed base of a smoothie, or as the liquid in pancakes, waffles, or other baked good recipes (though stay clear of rice milk, the worst dairy-free milk for baking). Where low-protein milks like oat don't hold up in high-fat desserts and emulsions, soy milk can be used.
Did you know it's possible to make your own soy milk? You'll only need a bag of dried soybeans; these get blended with water to create a thick liquid, cooked, and then strained. It's super fresh, with an amplified nutty flavor.