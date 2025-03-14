Which Plant Milk Has The Most Protein?

If you're a vegan, you've probably gotten tired of people asking, "But where do you get your protein?" It's true that it can take more effort and planning to meet your plant-based protein requirements, but it doesn't have to be so difficult. Sometimes protein is sneaking around in places where you wouldn't expect it — like in plant-based milk.

Not all plant-based milks are created equal when it comes to protein content. Soy milk ranks highest in protein, with about 8 to 10 grams of protein per cup, depending on the brand. For context, a cup of regular cow's milk also contains the same amount of protein. Made from whole soybeans, this nondairy milk alternative contains all nine essential amino acids making it a complete protein; it's the only milk alternative the USDA rates as nutritionally equivalent to cow's milk. In addition to high protein, many soy milk brands are also fortified with calcium and vitamins D and B12.

Another high-protein plant milk is pea milk, which is steadily gaining in popularity. It contains around 8 grams of protein per cup and provides an option for those who may have a soy allergy. With moderate protein levels, oat and hemp milk offer 2 to 5 grams per cup. Almond, rice, cashew, and coconut contain very little, usually less than 2 grams per cup.