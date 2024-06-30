How To Cut A Mango, 3 Easy Ways

Cutting mangoes can be an intimidating process. The fruits are sweet, delicious, and bursting with flavor, but many will forgo this tropical delight because they don't realize just how easy it is to cut them.

Advertisement

Mangoes pose two main challenges: a tough inner pit and a thick leathery skin. While this means you must take a different approach to cutting mangoes than, say, an apple, it does not preclude even a novice chef from slicing and dicing them up. What's more is you don't even need a special mango cutter. These unitaskers just take up space in your kitchen and provide a mediocre cut.

While you can buy pre-cut mangoes in the store, they are far more expensive than buying the whole fruit. You don't get to choose the cut, and there is no guarantee they are using fresh and ripe mangoes. We will show you three different easy ways to cut and prepare a mango so that when mango season rolls around, you can enjoy the fruit when it is ripe.

Advertisement