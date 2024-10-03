The Best Way To Freeze Bananas For Smoothies

Bananas are the third most consumed fruit in America, and they can be used in many unexpected ways. However, ripe bananas don't last very long, which is why freezing them is the perfect way to keep them fresh and ready for making smoothies.

There are a few ways to freeze bananas, but the best way, if you're going to use them in a smoothie, is to cut them up in slices and freeze them in airtight containers like Rubbermaid Brilliance food storage containers. This way you have more control over how much banana you add without having to thaw out too much. It's helpful to freeze slices in a single layer on a baking sheet first before storing them in bags, as this will prevent them from sticking together. Frozen sliced bananas will last six to eight months and can be added directly to your blender for smoothies, making them colder even without ice.

Alternatively, you can freeze bananas whole and unpeeled without using a freezer container or bag, as the skin will protect it for up to three months. However, because the skin will be too hard to peel once frozen, it will take about two hours to thaw before you can use them. While this method is more convenient upfront, frozen bananas are much softer than fresh ones, and peeling them can be messy. You can, of course, peel bananas and freeze them whole or in halves using freezer containers or bags, but because of their size, they might need to be thawed before being used to prevent stressing your blender or ending up with a chunky smoothie.