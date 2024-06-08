3 Easy Ways To Tell If A Mango Is Ripe

A ripe, sweet mango makes a delicious addition to your meal, whether you puree it to make gummy candy, or eat it fresh in a fruit salad. But this tasty fruit can be bitter and hard if you eat it before it is ripe (and much harder to cut and enjoy as well). But wait too long, and it turns soft and slimy. Fortunately, there are telltale signs you can look for to determine if your mango is just right and ready to eat.

If you're at the grocery store perusing whole mangoes, you can rely on your senses of touch, sight, and smell to determine which ones are ripe — be sure to follow grocery store tips and tricks for the best produce selection. If you get an unripe mango, you can let it ripen at home, and even speed the process along with the paper bag method, similar to ripening an avocado. Mango flavor ranges from tart to super sweet, depending on how ripe the fruit is.