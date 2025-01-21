Frozen Mango Float (Filipino Icebox Dessert) Recipe

Icebox cake is an easy no-bake dessert that may date back to the early days of refrigeration. In the Philippines, one of the most popular icebox cakes is the mango float cake, or crema de mangga, which is a combination of ladyfingers or graham crackers, plenty of cream or custard, and fresh mangoes. It comes in various forms — chilled, frozen, or even as a milkshake. Our frozen version boasts an easy no-churn ice cream (one of the many ways to make ice cream without a machine) and freezes up into a pretty and easily sliceable dessert.

Developer Katie Rosenhouse describes a traditional mango float cake recipe as "a dreamy dessert with luscious creamy layers, bursts of fresh mango to brighten the flavors, and soft, cake-like graham cracker layers in between. The texture is smooth and velvety, and the combination of sweetened condensed milk, the subtle depth of graham crackers, and the tropical brightness of mango is irresistible — it's hard to stop at just one spoonful!" As this recipe makes eight generous slices and can be stored in the freezer indefinitely, there's no need to limit yourself. In fact, once you master the mango version, you may want to try making the dessert with other fruits such as peaches, strawberries, or nectarines.