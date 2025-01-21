Frozen Mango Float (Filipino Icebox Dessert) Recipe

By Katie Rosenhouse and Chowhound Staff
Icebox cake is an easy no-bake dessert that may date back to the early days of refrigeration. In the Philippines, one of the most popular icebox cakes is the mango float cake, or crema de mangga, which is a combination of ladyfingers or graham crackers, plenty of cream or custard, and fresh mangoes. It comes in various forms — chilled, frozen, or even as a milkshake. Our frozen version boasts an easy no-churn ice cream (one of the many ways to make ice cream without a machine) and freezes up into a pretty and easily sliceable dessert.

Developer Katie Rosenhouse describes a traditional mango float cake recipe as "a dreamy dessert with luscious creamy layers, bursts of fresh mango to brighten the flavors, and soft, cake-like graham cracker layers in between. The texture is smooth and velvety, and the combination of sweetened condensed milk, the subtle depth of graham crackers, and the tropical brightness of mango is irresistible — it's hard to stop at just one spoonful!" As this recipe makes eight generous slices and can be stored in the freezer indefinitely, there's no need to limit yourself. In fact, once you master the mango version, you may want to try making the dessert with other fruits such as peaches, strawberries, or nectarines.

Gather the ingredients for the frozen mango float (Filipino icebox dessert)

The main ingredient providing the flavor for this dessert is mangoes. You'll also need heavy cream, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla extract, salt, and lime for the filling, as well as graham crackers to make the layers. Rosenhouse used cinnamon graham crackers for a little extra hint of sweet spice, but plain graham crackers would work just as well.

Step 1: Prepare a pan

Line a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan with parchment paper or plastic wrap; set aside.

Step 2: Peel and slice a mango

Peel, cut around the pit, and thinly slice one mango.

Step 3: Put the mango in the pan

Fan slices of mango into the loaf pan in a fun pattern.

Step 4: Peel and chop a mango

Peel, cut around the pit, and roughly chop one mango.

Step 5: Puree the chopped mango

Transfer the mango pieces to a small food processor or blender and puree until smooth. You should have about ½ cup puree. Set aside.

Step 6: Peel and chop the remaining mangoes

Peel, cut around the pit, and dice the remaining mango into small cubes. Set aside.

Step 7: Whip the cream

In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment (or with a handheld mixer), whip the heavy cream to soft peaks.

Step 8: Mix in the milk, vanilla, and salt

Add the condensed milk, vanilla, and salt, and whip to medium peaks.

Step 9: Combine half the cream with the mango puree

Transfer half of the whipped cream mixture to a bowl and fold in mango puree and the zest of half a lime.

Step 10: Put half of the mango cream in the pan

Spoon half of the whipped mango mixture over the sliced mango in the loaf pan and spread evenly to coat.

Step 11: Add some graham crackers

Top with 4 sheets of graham crackers, trimming with a sharp knife if needed to fit tightly into the pan.

Step 12: Follow with vanilla whipped cream

Top evenly with half of the vanilla whipped cream mixture.

Step 13: Add some diced mango

Sprinkle evenly with half of the diced mango. Reserve the remaining mango in the refrigerator.

Step 14: Repeat the layers

Top with another layer of graham crackers, then the remaining whipped mango mixture, another layer of graham crackers, and another layer of vanilla whipped cream mixture.

Step 15: Freeze the cake

Finish with a final layer of graham crackers, and wrap tightly. Freeze at least 4 hours or overnight.

Step 16: Unmold the cake

Invert the loaf pan onto a serving plate and remove the parchment paper (or plastic wrap).

Step 17: Mix the reserved diced mango with lime juice

Mix the remaining diced mango with the juice of ½ lime.

Step 18: Garnish the cake

Top the mango float with diced mango, lime peel, toasted coconut flakes, and/or fresh mint leaves as garnish, if desired.

Step 19: Thaw the cake or eat it frozen

Let stand at room temperature 10 minutes before slicing, or keep frozen until ready to serve.

Does this mango float need to be served frozen?

While we've opted to make the frozen version of the mango float cake here, there are actually two different ways to serve it. Traditionally, though the cake can be frozen, it's usually chilled just enough to allow it to set up so it can be sliced. Rosenhouse tells us, "It's very refreshing, especially with the juicy bursts of fresh mango. This frozen version takes the refreshing element to another level. In the heat of summer, this frozen variation would be perfect after a light meal or for a midday pick-me-up."

The non-frozen version needs six hours in the refrigerator, although overnight works as well. If you're making the unfrozen version, it's important to line the bottom and sides of the pan with a few layers of wax or parchment paper, leaving enough to make sturdy "handles," since the cake won't be solid enough to come out cleanly on its own. Non-frozen cake may also not slice too neatly, so you might want to plan on serving it in bowls instead of on plates.

The frozen version of the cake as presented here is somewhat quicker to make than a non-frozen one since it should be all set to go in two to four hours of freezing time. If you've ever had no-churn ice cream, the base is similar — whipped cream and condensed milk freeze into a creamy, ultra-rich treat. This cake is perfect for making in advance since you could assemble it a day, a week, or even a month ahead of when you want to eat it. You also don't need to thaw it before serving, unless you want to let it soften for a few moments. This isn't necessary, though, since the cake can be enjoyed straight out of the freezer.

What are some tips for working with mangoes?

The kind of mangoes typically used in the Philippines for this cake may be labeled Ataulfo, champagne, or honey, although any kind of mangoes you find in the supermarket should work just fine. Frozen ones should be okay in a pinch, as well, since the mangoes in this dish will wind up being frozen, anyway. If you can find fresh mangoes, though, look for ones with no bruises or mushy spots. If the mangoes are ripe, they should feel a bit soft when you press them with your finger. Other ways to tell they're ripe enough include slightly wrinkly skin and a fruity smell near the stem.

If your mangoes are not quite ripe when you buy them, let them sit at room temperature until they soften. Ripe mangoes should be stored in the fridge, but will only last up to five days. If you won't be making the cake within this time frame, peel and chop them and store them in the freezer.

The large pit in the middle can make it tricky to cut a mango, but it's easier with the help of a few tools. Whether you opt for using a knife, spoon, vegetable peeler, or a combination of all three to help you open up your mango, try to cut as close to the pit as possible. That way, you'll minimize the amount of wasted fruit.

