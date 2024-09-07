The Last Guide You'll Ever Need For Cooking With Basil

Basil is an extremely useful herb. When fresh, it offers a lemony zing to salads, curries, and cheese. When dried, it is wonderful in sauces, soups, pasta, and a wide variety of other foods. There's a reason it has been used as a flavoring agent since ancient times, not to mention as a medicinal herb in Chinese and other traditional practices.

Its healthy herbal properties aside, basil is just plain delicious. Using it well is, however, a matter of education. Too much basil can be grassy and overwhelming, whereas the flavor can be lost amidst other strong ingredient profiles if you're not careful. Plus, fresh basil is delicate and can quickly lose its essential oils if overcooked or not used in a timely manner.

If you're looking for a greater understanding of when to apply basil fresh or dried, in what quantity, how to source it, how to prepare and grow it, how to substitute for it, and so on, then you've come to the right place. Welcome to Basil 101.