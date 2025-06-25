What To Do With Supermarket Rotisserie Chicken Immediately After Getting Home

When you walk in the door with a fresh rotisserie chicken from the grocery store, it's natural to feel like dinner took care of itself. It's hot, it's ready, and it smells like comfort. But before you even think about diving in or stashing it away for later, you need to do something important. Take the chicken out of the plastic bag or container you brought it home in. Immediately.

Most store-bought rotisserie chickens are covered in a clear plastic dome or bag. That's fine for the trip home, but they're not built to keep your food safe after that. Leaving it in the bag can be a food safety risk. Those bags aren't designed for storage, especially not for hot food. When you put a hot rotisserie chicken in that plastic, steam builds up. That trapped moisture, combined with heat, is a toasty and inviting spot for bacteria to grow. There is also concern that plastics can leach chemicals into food when it is heated. That's the last thing you want soaking into your dinner.

The safest move is to put the chicken in a food-safe container as soon as you get home. Your best option is a container made of glass with a tight-fitting lid. If you don't have glass available, BPA-free plastic is fine as well. Once it's transferred, let it cool slightly before putting it into the fridge.