16 Clever Ways To Use Cocktail Sauce Other Than On Shrimp

There are some condiments out there that receive more than enough time in the spotlight, including the fan-favorite ketchup, divisive (yet still versatile) mayonnaise, and the bright, acidic mustard. But where is the love for one of the most unique condiments of them all: cocktail sauce?

This condiment, despite its longstanding ties to one of the most popular appetizers ever made, the shrimp cocktail, is not one that people often add to their grocery carts. If you're serving up a plate of shrimp at your dinner party, cocktail party, or event (no matter how formal), you might add it to your grocery list, or you could try making a three-ingredient version yourself with ketchup, horseradish, and lemon juice. The only downside (read: opportunity) is that you may end up with some leftovers.

Sure, cocktail sauce isn't as ubiquitous as ketchup or as easy to pair as mayo, but it does offer a much more unique and complex flavor profile than nearly any condiment out there. Once you learn how to use it and pair it with your favorite foods, you'll never have to worry about tossing a half-full container of it out ever again. Here are some of the most surprising and tasty ways to use this delicious condiment.