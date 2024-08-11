Add These Ingredients To Your Scrambled Eggs And Thank Us Later

We often think of scrambled eggs as the culinary equivalent of a weighted blanket: when we're a bit tired and need comfort and support, they're there for us. The ingredients for a basic scramble are almost always on hand, and they're so simple and quick to make that most of us can put together a decent plate of them even at our worst, whether it's first thing in the morning before the coffee is ready or the wee hours of the night after too much partying. In either case, you know you'll get a soothing dose of nourishment with very little effort.

But scrambled eggs can be so much more than that. Travel around the world and you'll see variations ranging from hearty and spicy to sweet and delicate, served as lunch and dinner courses as well as for breakfast. And creative cooks have discovered that scrambled eggs pair well with a surprising range of ingredients. Adding just one new element can instantly transform a routine scramble into a memorable treat.

We asked some expert egg lovers for their favorite scrambled egg add-ins. Try them for yourself and make your next breakfast unforgettable.