10 Simple Condiment Combinations That Make Perfect Burger Sauces

A burger is nothing without its sauce. Sure, there's nothing wrong with a well-seasoned beef, turkey, chicken, or veggie patty, but when you combine it with a melted cheese and an oversized burger bun, you get a very dense and heavy bite that's hard to escape. Sauces fill in the gaps — both metaphorically and physically. Not only do they add an extra dose of moisture, but they also introduce small doses of complementary flavors, like sweetness, tanginess, and heat, that might otherwise fall through the cracks.

Although burger sauces have big shoes to fill, their composition doesn't have to be all that complicated. In order to gather some simple condiment combinations that could be used to make tantalizing burger sauces, we drew upon our own burger-making experience and got some expert insights from Chef David Cingari from the Cingari Family Markets of Southwest Connecticut. Cingari not only suggested two- or three-ingredient condiment combos, but also the types of burgers they pair best with. We also looked at what types of toppings could further elevate the respective sauces and help you take your burger to the next level.