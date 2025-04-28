9 Store-Bought Cocktail Sauces, Ranked

I love shrimp cocktail. I had a single mom in my early years, and we couldn't afford fancy dinners or food often. But every once in a while, Mom would come home with shrimp as a special treat. She would boil it in Old Bay, and we'd spend the evening peeling and dipping shrimp into cocktail sauce. It was a tradition she continued for years.

I still consider shrimp cocktail to be a special treat. I remember being a little kid, pulling all the shells off the shrimp, then getting a mouthful of zesty, tangy cocktail sauce after a generous dip. While you might think that all cocktail sauces are the same — they do often have the same ingredients, such as ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, Worcestershire, and hot sauce — but they aren't. Which is why we decided to rank nine store-bought cocktail sauces to help you next time you're in the store.

Funny enough, besides what the name suggests, cocktail sauce doesn't have alcohol in it. Rather, it was because it often came served in a cocktail glass. It also grew in popularity during Prohibition. Initially, it wasn't paired with shrimp. It started out as a sauce for oysters, which used to be a lot cheaper and more common. During the '20s, the prevalence of cocktail sauce recipes began to rise, cementing it as the condiment for shrimp. Regardless, let's dive into nine cocktail sauces that you can find at most grocery stores and see where they land on our ranking.